Lost Soul Aside

Lost Soul Aside is coming to PS5 at an unconfirmed date

The stunning action RPG is the product of one single developer.

Lost Soul Aside, a stunning action RPG that draws influence from Final Fantasy XV and Devil May Cry is heading to the PlayStation 5. The game was first revealed way back in 2016 and it is the product of just one single developer. No exact release date has been revealed though, and we don't yet know if it'll be coming to any other platforms.

The game's official Twitter account broke the news earlier today within a tweet which said: "We are happy to officially announce today that Lost Soul Aside is also coming to PlayStation 5. We hope you look forward to game and we appreciate your continued support."

To get a feel for the game, you can check out 18-minutes of gameplay that was recently revealed in the video above.

Lost Soul Aside

