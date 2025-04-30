Lost Soul Aside delays release to the 29th of August

HQ

After waiting years for Lost Soul Aside, it seemed fans were finally going to get their hands on the game next month. However, just in the lead up to release, the developers have announced that the launch date has been moved.

The game will now release on the 29th of August for PS5, and the 30th for PC. This news came alongside a new trailer, which shows some more of Lost Soul Aside's gameplay. A statement from Yang Bing, CEO at UltiZero Games, explained the decision behind the delay.

"We are truly grateful for the positive response we've received from players all over the world since we announced Lost Soul Aside," reads the statement. "We remain committed to delivering a high-quality game experience. To match the standards Ultizero Games have set for ourselves, we are going to take some additional time to polish the game."

The delay only pushes the game back by a few months, but considering how long Lost Soul Aside has taken to release already, this might dash the hopes of some fans. Still, there are plenty of games left to release in May, so perhaps moving it to the quieter August isn't such a poor move.

Lost Soul Aside releases on PS5 on the 29th of August, and PC on the 30th of August.