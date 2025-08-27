Lost Skies to exit Early Access in September

HQ

Developer Bossa Games has revealed that it is ready to take Lost Skies out of Early Access and to launch the game in its 1.0 state. The date for this transition has been set and it's planned to be September 17, meaning it's likely closer than you may have expected.

As for what the 1.0 build will feature, in a press release we're given a quick summary of all the main additions, which include the Island Creator that enables players to create their own islands and then to share them with the wider community. On top of this, expect full keybinding support, new weapons, ship assets, naval boss battles, regions, puzzles, a map table, storage naming, enhanced inventory management, and a more stable build that benefits from the constant bug fixes and quality of life changes that have been introduced to the game over its Early Access phase.

Speaking about why now is the time for the game to launch in full, we're told by game designer Luke Williams: "Lost Skies was such a unique opportunity for a designer - if you could go back and revisit themes and experiences, what would you do? So we really wanted to elevate the elements players loved from Worlds Adrift, such as exploring hundreds of floating islands and building an entirely unique skyship from all the rare materials and parts you come across on your journey. Also some huge sky filling bosses thrown in for good measure. We've spent the last 3 years working with our community to make sure we've built an experience players can enjoy for years to come."

Do you intend to check out Lost Skies when it launches in its 1.0 state in a few weeks?