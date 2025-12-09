Lost Records: Bloom & Rage teases announcement following The Game Awards

HQ

The Game Awards 2025 is fast approaching, and already plenty of teasers have come our way. There's Geoff Keighley's cryptic gate to hell thing he keeps posting about, Lego Batman, Tomb Raider, and more. Now, it seems that we could see another game showcased shortly after the awards.

The official Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Twitter/X account posted that we should "dress the part" and that it'll see us on the 12th of December. While The Game Awards technically takes place in the wee hours of the 12th for Europeans, we're pretty sure the account would have made it clear it was going to be revealing something at the show if that was the case.

Fan speculation is running wild under the post, but it's hard to tell what Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is teasing. The most obvious answer is Tape 3, but we'll just have to wait until Friday to see. Hopefully there's time for a nap between The Game Awards and this announcement.