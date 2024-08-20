Lost Records: Bloom and Rage trailer revealed at Gamescom

HQ

A new game coming from the minds behind Life is Strange, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is another narrative adventure game, captured through the lens of main character Swann's retro-style camcorder, which looks to be a heavy feature in gameplay if the trailer is anything to go by.

Reunited 27 years after their last summer together by a mysterious package, the characters comprising the titular Bloom and Rage must come together to figure out the truth behind the strange occurrences. Part one releases on February 18 2025 and part 2 releases on March 18 2025.