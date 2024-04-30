Lost Records: Bloom and Rage takes us back to the 90s in new trailer

HQ

The team behind Life is Strange is back working on another narrative adventure game that starts its story in small-town America. Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is said to just be the beginning of a new universe, and we've got a new look at it via a trailer released by Don't Nod.

The trailer begins with some video camera footage recorded by Swann Holloway, a girl whose name seems to be some sick concoction of every indie movie female protagonist rolled into one. She's filming a group of friends and bits of her hometown, before the trailer ends with her saying that if you're watching this video, it means she's dead.

Now that does seem like a joke from dear old Swann, but it could allude to something darker. The game is set in 1995 and then picks up 27 years later, when a secret forces the group of friends to reunite. A bit like IT, in a way.