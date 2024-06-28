Lost Records: Bloom and Rage pushed to early 2025 launch

HQ

From the trailers of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, you'd be forgiven for mixing it up with Life is Strange, and while the stories are different, the indie atmosphere shines through in both, which seems to have led to the decision to push Lost Records' release date back a bit.

Instead of releasing this year, Don't Nod confirms in a press release that instead we'll see it in early 2025. The company's CEO Oskar Guilbert explained the decision.

"We know that many of our fans are eagerly awaiting this game, just as they are the recently announced next installment of Life is Strange. Let's give both games the space they need to shine. The wait will be worth it. We are excited to share this new adventure with you and we are confident it will become a memorable new chapter in the universe of DON'T NOD."

Seems logical, else you'd likely have one release swallowing the other. Life is Strange's latest release sees the return of Max Caulfield later this year, so fans will be eagerly anticipating her return.