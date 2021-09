HQ

If you feel like trying out Lost Judgment, Sega has now released a demo in Japan. Fortunately, it has English localization as well, so if you don't want to wait for a western demo (which might not even come), just create a Japanese account and go fetch it. The demo is available for both PlayStation 4 and 5.

Lost Judgment is a Yakuza spin-off and launches for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on September 24. We will of course share our review closer to the release.

Thanks Resetera