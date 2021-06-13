Lost in Random's Tim Burton inspired adventure shown in E3 trailer

Lost in Random was announced at E3 back in 2019, and is being developed by the Gothenburg (Sweden) based studio Zoink Games, mainly known for the platform-adventure Fe. But since then, we haven't heard much from this game, which is being published as a part of the EA Originals program.

Fortunately, we have now gotten a new trailer during E3, and if it looked good before, it's actually even more stunning now. We can't help but think of Tim Burton's weirdest creations and perhaps a few ounces of American McGee's Alice as well.

Here we get to play as the protagonist Even, who happens to have a sidekick called Dicey and... Well, just check the trailer out, this is weird stuff! Lost in Random launches later this year for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.