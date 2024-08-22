Lost in Random to get a sequel titled The Eternal Die, set for 2025 launch

While you likely recognise Lost in Random, as the action roguelite title was regarded as one of EA's Originals a few years ago, this next bit of news might surprise you. Because a sequel to that unique game has been announced, with Thunderful tapped as the developer and publisher.

It will be known as Lost in Random: The Eternal Die and will serve as the next chapter in the series. We're told to expect an adventure where "Aleksandra, formerly known as The Queen, and her companion, Fortune have been captured inside the Eternal Die where a wicked Storyteller is plotting their final chapter."

With this in mind, this follow-up will take players into a world to battle through randomly-generated dungeons from a more isometric perspective and evading bullet-hell-like objects all on giant board games to claim an ultimate treasure and escape a maze where, as was the case in the original title, Random Rules.

As Lost in Random: The Eternal Die has just been announced, all we know is that the game will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch sometime next year. There is no firm date just yet, but we do have a few images to showcase for the time being.