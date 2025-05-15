HQ

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die finally has its release date. The successor to the 2021 action adventure title sees us take on the role of the previous game's antagonist, Queen Aleksandra, as we seek to defeat the black die.

The game takes a roguelite spin on the Lost in Random world, and as revealed in a new trailer, we'll be able to check out that mix for ourselves on the 17th of June. Or, if you want to get it a few days earlier, you can buy the Fortune Edition and play from the 13th of June.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is playable now via a demo on Steam and Xbox. We've also been spending some time with the game, and you can read our preview of it here.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die launches on the 17th of June for Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5.