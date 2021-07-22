Lost in Random shows off first dice-battling gameplay

EA has just released the first batch of dice-battling gameplay for the Zoink Games developed indie title Lost in Random. Promising a bizarre world and combat that can be determined by the roll of dice, the first set of gameplay was shown during EA Play Live just moments ago, and you can check it out for yourself below.

It details how the combat not only requires the player to use a slingshot to soften up enemies, but how by damaging enemies you charge up the dice to unleash a random but incredibly powerful attack.

In terms of when Lost in Random is planning to release, EA has attached a date of September 10 for when the game will be available on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. So, only a few weeks! And we're also told that the game is open for pre-order today.