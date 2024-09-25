Lost in Random creators debut new adventure game The Midnight Walk

During tonight's State of Play broadcast, developer Moonhood Studios - a studio made up by the creators of Lost in Random - debuted their next and debut project. Known as The Midnight Walk, this is an adventure game that takes players through a creepy and unsettling world that seems to have a similar design style to the world of Random.

The Midnight Walk also seems to offer an artstyle and direction that looks stop-motion, and the reason it looks as such is because the game has been made from clay and then 3D-scanned into the game engine. Moonhood has explained this process and how it worked in a PlayStation Blog post.

"Together you must venture down the Midnight Walk - a perilous, nightmarish highway and, along the way, survive five strange tales about fire; its lifegiving warmth as well as its inherent danger. You'll outsmart ghoulish enemies, meet a fantastical cast of companions, and gaze in wonder at our hand-crafted world. That's right; every asset in the game was first sculpted in clay before being 3D-scanned into the game and animated in a stop motion style!"

As we've only seen an announcement trailer for The Midnight Walk, details about the game are scarce. What we do know however is that the title will be debuting on PS5 and will be playable on PS VR2 systems too, when it debuts in spring 2025.