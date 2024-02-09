Lost Hellden announced with a first trailer

If you're enjoying Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload or Granblue Fantasy: Relink and want to play even more classic JRPGs in the future, then you should definitely keep an eye out for the newly announced Lost Hellden.

It is being developed by the fairly new Artisan Studios, which have some impressive names involved, including Takeshi Oga (illustrator of the Siren Series and Gravity Rush 1 & 2) and composer and audio director Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre and Unicorn Overlord). Here is the official description, which sounds equally exciting and original:

"Lost Hellden brings players into a world of Era, where though its traditions, all citizens are forced to bond at birth with one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Citizens must live out their lives resisting their temptation or succumb and end up as monsters in a fate worse than death. The story follows twin brothers Cyphel and Leht, whose ill-fated bonding ceremony leads each other on a dangerous journey of self-discovery."

Lost Hellden will be released 2025 for PC and "consoles", which we assume means PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and... Switch 2. A demo will be released this year though, but before any of that, just enjoy this first trailer.