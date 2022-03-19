Lost Eidolons coming for PC and Xbox late this summer

One of the announcements during the recent [email protected] Showcase was that the upcoming turn-based RPG Lost Eidolons is coming for both PC and Xbox during Q3 this year. Here we're thrown into a medieval civil war, in which we are playing as Eden, a handsome mercenary captain, with some supernatural powers and creatures thrown into the mix as well.

You can check out the brand new Xbox trailer below, we think it looks like a more violent and realistic version of Fire Emblem. Something to look forward to, don't you think?