news
Dragon Age: Inquisition

Lost Dragon Age game given new life thanks to dedicated fan

Dragon Age might be in a rough state right now, but fans will always remain loyal to BioWare's fantasy epic.

HQ

After Dragon Age: The Veilguard didn't sell enough to impress EA, it seems like the franchise is being put back in the vault for now. BioWare may even be on the rocks with EA's new ownership, but none of that will stop fans wanting more of Thedas.

One fan has even revived an old text-based Dragon Age game. Dragon Age: The Last Court is a resource-management game set in Thedas which followed on from the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition. It was shuttered by EA in 2020, but now it's back (via TheGamer).

While it might not have the fantasy action of other Dragon Age titles, The Last Court did impress fans with its writing and wrapped up some of the loose ends at the end of Inquisition. The game can be played and downloaded from Itch.io for free, but the option to support the game is there if you'd like to pay.

Dragon Age: The Last Court puts you in the role of the Marquis of Serault as you establish yourself as the ruler of the region, encountering new and familiar faces as you seek to become a ruler worthy of legend.

