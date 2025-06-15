Lost Atari 2600 game "Earthquake" unearthed at Texas museum

HQ

The National Videogame Museum in Frisco, Texas has made an unexpected discovery on its shelves: a previously unknown Atari 2600 game from the 1980s titled Earthquake. The game was found among a pile of old floppy disks belonging to artist Jerome Domurat - known for his work on Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T.

Domurat worked at Atari between 1981 and 1986 before later moving on to Sega, where he contributed to titles such as Jurassic Park for the Sega CD, before passing away in 2016. His materials were later donated to the museum, which is now preserving and examining the contents.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the museum wrote the following about the discovery and also shared a handful of images you can check out below:

"These graphic images seem to show many of the elements of a possible earthquake type game - buildings, debris and a fireman. One particular graphic screen appears to show a fireman in a Berzerk-type maze looking for injured people with a flashlight that illuminates a portion of the screen, similar to the effect used in Haunted House. It would seem that if this much work was put into the graphics, that there should be some mention of this game but to the best of our knowledge, no such game has ever appeared on any development lists."

