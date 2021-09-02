Lost Ark's western release has been delayed to early 2022

HQ

Ahead of this year's E3, we reported that popular free-to-play MMO Lost Ark would be coming to western territories later this year with Amazon Games acting as its publisher. Sadly, this is no longer the case, as the title has been pushed back to early 2022. Within a statement, developer Smilegate noted that the team still had plenty of issues to fix that were brought to light in the recent closed alpha. The decision to delay the game was ultimately made to fix these issues and to look after the health of the team's staff.

Whilst the delay is indeed disappointing, there is still, fortunately, a way to sample Lost Ark before the end of 2021. The statement also revealed that a closed beta test will take place November 4-9 and those who purchased the Lost Ark Founder's Pack will get guaranteed access. Those who haven't purchased this pack can also register their interest here for a chance of receiving an invitation. More information is said to arrive in the coming months.