Lost Ark's The Witcher crossover will start in January

We've been eagerly awaiting further information as to what Lost Ark's The Witcher crossover will involve, and now, as we near its release, Amazon Games and Smilegate has done just this.

We're told that the crossover will see various voice actors from the series reprising their roles, and bringing to life a "new story set in a new world." This will include Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, Dandelion, and Ciri all making appearances, and will see a new limited-time event island popping up in Lost Ark, called White Wolf's Haven.

As for what the story will offer, a press release has stated, "In this unique and limited-time event, a new island, White Wolf's Haven, is a setting for merriment and festivals until a mysterious vortex suddenly appears, pausing the celebrations.

"As players investigate the source of the unexplained phenomenon, they encounter a visitor from a different time and place - Geralt of Rivia, the famed Witcher. This starts a chain of events in which the player will face the mystery of this interdimensional vortex, meeting even more visitors from another dimension along the way."

Otherwise, the event will give Lost Ark players a chance to earn The Witcher-themed items, with additional cosmetics arriving in the in-game store, such as scars, Cards, Stronghold structures, Emojis, and more.

The exact release date for the crossover has yet to be confirmed, but it will be sometime in January 2023.