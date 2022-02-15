Cookies

Lost Ark

Lost Ark server que has finally dropped

HQ

If you like us have tried to access this much-hyped, and very beautiful ARPG, you have most likely been met with a +10.000 person que per server, and a warning that character limitations may have been reached. Over the last few days it seems more servers have been added, and while completely impossible at launch, it seems that for a whole two days running, servers have been busy, but not completely full.

We did not experience any server-lag over the last few days, but this may in fact be due to the very same server limitations.

Depending on sources, Lost Ark is either the most, or second most played Steam game, but as its free, you should give it a go.

Oh, and if you expect realism, forget it - the warrior sword is 1.5 times the size of the actual warrior that handles it...

Lost Ark

NEWS. Written by Kim Olsen

