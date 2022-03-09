Lost Ark has surpassed the 20 million player mark

HQ

Following its massive and surprising launch, Amazon Games and Smilegate's RPG Lost Ark has now surpassed the milestone of 20 million players globally. Revealed in a press release, we're told that of the 20 million players, more than half come from North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

"Overall, the excitement surrounding Lost Ark from around the world is quickly gaining steam, as evidenced by the growing number of global players," said Christoph Hartmann, VP at Amazon Games. "Together with Smilegate, we are committed to supporting the growing community with a robust roadmap of updates in the years to come."

At its launch, within the first three days, Lost Ark managed to draw in 4.7 million players and skyrocketed to the second highest number of concurrent players in Steam's history. With the game still receiving quality of life updates and new content, the total player count will likely continue to grow as Lost Ark continues its reign as one of 2022's biggest launches so far.