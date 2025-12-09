Lost and Found Co. to launch in February 2026

As part of the indie-stacked Wholesome Snack Showcase, developer Bit Egg Inc made an appearance to share the official launch date for the hidden object adventure game that is known as Lost and Found Co.

Lost and Found Co. will be looking to launch on PC via Steam as soon as February 11, 2026, and it'll be on this date that players will be able to begin their journey as the intern Ducky, who works for a magical startup that looks to help people find their lost items and belongings.

The full game will feature a single-player campaign with added bonus levels to challenge players, matched up with interactive levels and an office that can be customised and decorated to suit each player. There will then also be Easter eggs and secrets to find, for those who have a keen eye.

With the launch date nearing, check out a look at Lost and Found Co. below.