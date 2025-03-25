Los Ratones is the League of Legends EMEA Masters Winter victor

HQ

Over the past weekend, the second tier of competitive EMEA League of Legends action came to a close for its winter season, as the League of Legends EMEA Masters Winter tournament was held and saw the best teams from the various European Regional Leagues (ERLs) in attendance and fighting for a slice of a €40,000 prize pool.

Now that this event is in the books, we have a victor to report on, and for this event it went to none other than Los Ratones. The squad, which includes a few big names like Carl Martin Erik "Rekkles" Larsson, managed to defeat Ici Japon Corp. in the grand finale in a dominant 3-0 fashion, therefore securing €16,000 of the prize pool for its own, and setting it up as the roster to beat heading into the spring season.

As for when the Spring Masters event will happen, it will pick up after another batch of ERL qualification action, and is set for June 3-21.