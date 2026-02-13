Los Ratones disbands after two years of dominating the NLC

HQ

Los Ratones had a remarkable 2025 season in the world of competitive League of Legends, as the star-studded team appeared at several Northern League of Legends Championship events and won almost every trophy they were eligible for. They were so dominant that they earned a spot to the LEC Versus tournament, as one of few ERL teams that punched a spot to the LEC-focussed tournament. And they were having a decent run at this event too, but unfortunately this came to an end recently.

After being knocked out of LEC Versus, Los Ratones made public something that was clearly already planned: the team is shutting down and disbanding. The famous players are heading their separate ways and will no longer be tormenting the NLC and the EMEA ERL circuits.

This was confirmed in a YouTube video where the various talented and notable players each said thank you to the fans that followed them, while also explaining that "it comes to an end..."

It's unclear what the future holds for the Los Ratones players, as their performance no doubt piqued the interest of some teams that might be searching for a veteran to come in and help them achieve their goals. Still, solid effort fellas. Your 2025 season will be remembered as one of the best.