Los Ratones continues absurdly dominant NLC season with Summer 2025 victory

It has actually been quite a flat 2025 Northern League of Legends Championship season, mostly down to the fact that no one is able to get close to Los Ratones. The organisation, which includes some veteran LEC talent like Martin "Rekkles" Larsson, has been on an absolute tear this year, winning the Winter 2025 tournament, the EMEA Masters Winter 2025, the Spring 2025 event, the EMEA Masters Spring 2025, and now also the Summer 2025 tournament too.

Yep, over the weekend Los Ratones lifted the Summer 2025 trophy after defeating Verdant in the final in a 3-0 fashion. This is the fifth of five total trophies that the team can win this season so far, and in each of the finals it has competed in, it has won without dropping a map.

This result does also mean that Los Ratones has punched its ticket to the EMEA Masters Summer 2025 tournament, which will happen between September 23 and November 2, and it's hard to say that Los Ratones are anything but a favourite to claim this trophy as their own too.