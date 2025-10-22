Los Heretics to face Karmine Corp Blue in EMEA Masters 2025 Summer final

HQ

A lot of the optics for competitive League of Legends are currently focussed on the major Worlds 2025 tournament, but just because that big event is happening doesn't mean that there aren't smaller exciting events too.

Recently, the two finalists for the EMEA Masters 2025 Summer tournament was confirmed, and surprisingly, despite a season of basically never losing, Los Ratones will miss out on a final trophy, as the last match will feature Karmine Corp Blue and Los Heretics.

The final will be played in front of a live audience in Paris as part of Paris Game Week, and €40,000 will be on the line for the victor. It will occur on November 2, meaning there's around 10 days until a champion is decided and the second tier for competitive League of Legends wraps up, at least for the EMEA division.

With these teams confirmed, who do you expect to go the distance and lift the trophy?