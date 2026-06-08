Los Angeles Thieves wins Call of Duty League 2026 Minor II

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While credit must be given to Los Angeles Thieves for the Call of Duty League team proving to be a force of nature in the esport, a feat it has backed this up once more by winning the Minor II tournament over the weekend, one can't help but pay attention to the situation that has been unfolding in regards to the OpTic Texas, who are becoming, frankly put, bottle-jobs.

https://x.com/CODLeague/status/2063757348607291415

So far this CDL season, there have been five tournaments offered up, including three Majors and two Minors, and incredibly the OpTic Texas team has managed to appear in four out of five of these finals and proceed to win none of them.

Yep, the trend was continued this past weekend during the Minor II event, which offered a final pitting Los Angeles Thieves and OpTic Texas against one another, making for a rematch of the Major III final from a few weeks ago. The result ultimately ended up being similar, as the Thieves dispatched the Texas in a 4-2 fashion, claiming another trophy this year and sending the Texas scampering home with its tail between its legs.

Now this is in the books, there are two more weeks of Major IV qualifiers left before the final Major of the season is hosted in Paris, France. So far, OpTic Texas are one of the best situated teams for this event, with an undefeated record in qualifiers, a performance the team has reflected in most other qualifier rounds as it's comfortably the top team in the regular season standings despite failing to win an actual tournament (it has 465 points to its name, 80 points clear of LA Thieves).