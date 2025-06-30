Los Angeles Thieves' Scrap crowned Call of Duty League MVP

HQ

You could argue that the biggest surprise of the Call of Duty Championship Weekend wasn't actually the fact that OpTic Texas defied expectations to become back-to-back champions, but rather that the two clear favourite teams were absolutely abhorrent.

Los Angeles Thieves and Atlanta Faze went into the tournament as the clear ones to beat, after both won two Majors each (out of the total four) and were well over 100 CDL Points clear of the pack too. They were hands down the best teams of the season, in every respect, however, this meant nothing at the Championship Weekend as the Los Angeles Thieves lost both of its first two games and was knocked out, while Atlanta Faze showed at least a minor spark by knocking out the Carolina Royal Ravens before losing abysmally to the Miami Heretics.

While the Faze will be going home trophyless, despite several members in the Teams of the Year, the Thieves will take a trophy for their efforts, as Thomas "Scrap" Ernst won the individual award of the season MVP for his efforts helping the top the standings.

As for who took the Championship Weekend Finals MVP, OpTic Texas' rookie sensation Mason "Mercules" Ramsey received that honour.