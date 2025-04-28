English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Los Angeles Thieves overcomes Vancouver Surge to win Call of Duty League Major III

The Major I runner-up has reached the mountaintop.

So far, the 2025 Call of Duty League season has been dominated by the Atlanta Faze, who won the first and second Majors of the season. However, this has thankfully come to an end, as the Faze did not win the third Major of the year, as instead the runner-up of the first event of the season has come out on top.

Following a gruelling weekend of action, the Los Angeles Thieves overcame the Vancouver Surge in the grand finale, securing the Major, $150,000 in prize money, and also a boatload of CDL Points that will come in handy in securing a strong position in the Championship at the end of the season.

In fact, this weekend's result even puts the Thieves at the top of the CDL on a points basis, with 410 to their name, which is 20 more than the second-placed Faze. Following these two titans, the Toronto Ultra is in third with 310 points ahead of the Surge in fourth with 300 and the Carolina Royal Ravens in fifth with 210.

Up next will be the fourth and final Major of the season. It will kick off later this week and run qualifiers for three weeks all before a tournament weekend at the end of May. This will then be followed by the postseason, which Activision has yet to announce firm details in relation to.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty League

