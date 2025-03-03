Los Angeles Thieves overcome Vancouver Surge to win Call of Duty League Minor II tournament

HQ

There is nearly a new top dog in the Call of Duty League's 2025 season. Following a strong start to the year by the Atlanta Faze, the team didn't have the best Minor II tournament over the weekend, and now because of this the Los Angeles Thieves are right on their tail.

The event occurred over the weekend and saw teams battling it out in an online knockout bracket. After a busy few days, the finale pitted the LA Thieves against the Vancouver Surge for a finale that went down to the wire, with LA coming out on top and winning 4-3.

This result means that LA concluded the weekend with $20,000 in the pockets as prize money, as well as a further 30 CDL Points, which now puts them just five points behind the Faze, who have 190 to their name so far this season.

As per the rest of the standings, the Carolina Royal Ravens are currently in third with 145 points, which is well clear of the Toronto Ultra in fourth (120) and the rest of the pack too, none of which have reached triple-digits points yet. No doubt this will change within the next few weeks though, as Major II will continue and conclude before we reach April.