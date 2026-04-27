Los Angeles Thieves crowned Call of Duty League 2026 Minor 1 champions

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While it's not quite a Major event and doesn't reward the same amount of prize money or Call of Duty League Points, winning a CDL Minor is still an impressive feat and one that rewards crucial Points as we head into the latter half of the season.

To this end, over the weekend, the first Minor of the 2026 CDL season came to a close, with a grand final being featured where the Los Angeles Thieves threw down with the Miami Heretics. Ultimately going in favour of the LA-based team, the Thieves defeated the Heretics in a 4-2 fashion, a result that sees the winning team jumping up the season-wide standings and now being comfortably fourth overall and within reaching distance of third.

As for what's next for the CDL, there will be two more weeks of regular online qualifier action for Major III, all before this big tournament takes place in Atlanta, Georgia between May 15-17. Currently, the FaZe Vegas, Paris Gentle Mates, Vancouver Surge, and Toronto KOI lead the qualifier standings after winning their first two games, with the Los Angeles Thieves and OpTic Texas currently undefeated in Major III as well but with only one game under their belt.