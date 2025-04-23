English
Gamereactor
Sports

Los Angeles Lakers fights back and is still alive in playoffs thanks to Luka Doncic

Doncic scored 31 points and punished Minnesota Timerwolves in the first quarter.

HQ

Los Angeles Lakers fights back and levels the NBA playoffs (1-1) against Minnesota Timberwolves. Lakers was third in the West, Minnesota was sixth, but they suffered one of their heavies defeats last Sunday, 117-95, losing by 22 points.

But Luka Doncic and LeBron James improved, the defence got more solid, and they thrashed Minnesota in the first quarter, 34-15, meaning the Timberwolves always trailed behind the scoreboard, even if they improved a bit at the end, ending 94-85.

Lakers' hope for a return to the finals are renewed. The last time they arrived to the finals was in 2020, when they defeated Miami Heat. The last time they reached the Conference semi-finals was in 2023, when they lost in the Conference Finals to Denver Nuggests 4-0.

The next two rounds in the playoffs will be on Saturday, April 26 (2:30 BST, 3:30 CEST) and Sunday April 27 (20:30 BST, 21:30 CEST). It is a best of seven series, so the first to win four games will move to the Conference semi-finals.

