Los Angeles Lakers fights back and is still alive in playoffs thanks to Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers fights back and levels the NBA playoffs (1-1) against Minnesota Timberwolves. Lakers was third in the West, Minnesota was sixth, but they suffered one of their heavies defeats last Sunday, 117-95, losing by 22 points.

But Luka Doncic and LeBron James improved, the defence got more solid, and they thrashed Minnesota in the first quarter, 34-15, meaning the Timberwolves always trailed behind the scoreboard, even if they improved a bit at the end, ending 94-85.

Lakers' hope for a return to the finals are renewed. The last time they arrived to the finals was in 2020, when they defeated Miami Heat. The last time they reached the Conference semi-finals was in 2023, when they lost in the Conference Finals to Denver Nuggests 4-0.

The next two rounds in the playoffs will be on Saturday, April 26 (2:30 BST, 3:30 CEST) and Sunday April 27 (20:30 BST, 21:30 CEST). It is a best of seven series, so the first to win four games will move to the Conference semi-finals.