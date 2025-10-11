Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Reddick confesses he spends hours with "his friend ChatGPT"

HQ

JJ Redick, the young coach from Los Angeles Lakers (he's only six months older than the player under his command LeBron James) was given a contract extension during the 2025/26 pre-season, a sign of trust for the rookie coach, who led the team to No. 3 in playoffs in a season that was marked by the arrival of Luka Doncic in January.

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka announced it in a press conference late September, with Reddick also in attendance, where he was asked about his "mindset" for the new season. He said that his mindset, really, comes from having a "general curiosity about stuff"... and made a surprising revelation.

"I'm the type of person who, you know, spends an hour and a half going down a deep, deep rabbit hole on ChatGPT. It used to be Wikipedia, but now it's me and my friend Chat", he said (via Futurism).

Reddick will remain as Lakers coach for more than four years (his current contract that started in 2024 was for four years), but as Pelinka said, "we think he's a special coach with a special voice that's really helping us continue to define the culture of Lakers' excellence".