Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers NBA games' postponed due to wildfires will be played tonight

The wildfires in Los Angeles are not yet over. The path of destruction (23,000 acres, or 9,307 hectares) and the death toll (24 as of writing) keeps rising, but the NBA has decided to reschedule the postponed games for local teams Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, and they will take place tonight, both of them at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 13th (that's 3:30 AM GTM, British time, on Tuesday; 4:30 AM CET).

Los Angeles Lakers is expected to host five games at home in the coming days, starting with Victor Wembanyama's team San Antonio Spurs. Los Angeles Clippers will also host a match against Miami Heat, the final game before Jimmy Butler's ban is lifted.

Clippers' coach Tyronn Lue said that "hopefully we can bring some kind of joy with the game and some togetherness and try to put some smiles on people's faces in tough times", but said it's difficult to approach a game "because life is bigger than basketball".

Lakers' coach JJ Redik is one of the people who has lost his rental home, as well as most of their family's belongings, to the flames. To help people who has lost everything, Los Angeles Lakers has announced plans for a donation drive for their upcoming home games.