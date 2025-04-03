Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 makes even more roster changes

HQ

We've reported a few times already on the woes of the Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 team in this season of the Call of Duty League, a squad that as it stands is by far the second-worst in the CDL, comfortably ahead of the disastrous Vegas Falcons but miles behind the next lowest team. To this end, the Guerrillas M8 has been working to correct its season with roster changes for a while, and now more have been made.

Preston "Priestahh" Greiner has departed the team after being relegated to the bench for a few days. His empty place on the active roster - and the other vacant spot - has been filled now by both Tyler "FeLo" Johnson and Giancarlos "oJohnny" Carrasco, both of whom have CDL experience, the latter admittedly only very briefly.

We'll have to see whether these changes work in the Guerrillas M8's favour, when the third Major of the season kicks off from tomorrow.