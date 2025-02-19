Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 makes changes to its Call of Duty League squad

HQ

While the Vegas Falcons are undisputedly the worst team in the Call of Duty League right now, with the squad not having a single point to its name despite the entirety of Major 1 now being wrapped up, the Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 are not much better. While the best team so far has 180 points in the bank, the Guerrillas have a measly 20 points, meaning they are far from being in a good place for qualifying for the Championship Weekend at the end of the season, as it stands.

No doubt this is a driving force for why the team is making roster changes. We're told that the squad has decided to bench Preston "Priestahh" Greiner and instead bring in Noah "Lunarz" Whillock as the replacement on the main squad.

In line with the roster change announcement, all that the Guerrillas have had to say so far is: "This arrival brings adjustments to our CoD roster. @Priestahh will not be competing in the upcoming matches."

