Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 benches Lynz

We're around halfway through the 2025 Call of Duty League season, but for some organisations the year has barely even begun. The Vegas Falcons are yet to get a point on the board, and the Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 aren't doing much better. As it stands, they have 30 total Call of Duty League Points, which while that is 30 more points than the worst team in the league, it's also 60 points behind the tenth best squad, the Minnesota Rokkr. With this in mind, the organisation has announced a roster change.

Thomas "Lynz" Gregorio has been benched, leaving open a spot on the main team for someone else to snag. It's unclear who this will be right now, but with Major III set to start from next week, we can no doubt expect news imminently.

Who do you think LA Guerrillas M8 should sign in an attempt to save their already dire season?