Los Angeles Dodgers, under fire for their silence about the anti-immigration raids, denies ICE agents access to the stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers, Baseball team in Los Angeles with a large Latino fan base, has been criticised heavily these past weeks due to their silence about the immigration raids in Los Angeles by Donald Trump, which caused protests in LA that were harshly repressed by the National Guard and the US Marines, and later extended to the whole country.

Fans have been asking for the club to speak up against the raids and the brute police force, but so far they didn't say anything. Until last night, when they announced on X that thed had denied US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents access to the parking lot at Dodger Stadium.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization", Dodgers said. However, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement responded to the post, saying that it's false, and they were never there.

"This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement (via Reuters).

Fans of the baseball team, a huge cultural touchstone in the city, are disappointed that the club, with a big influence in the city, hasn't back the immigrant population which constitutes a large part of their fans. Their opposition against the anti-immigrants agents in the stadium is their only public comment on the matter against Trump's raids.