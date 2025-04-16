Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium will host baseball in Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, other venues confirmed

HQ

Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics will introduce new and returning sports, like flag football, cricket (returning for the first time since 1900) and baseball (which only appear sporadically, including Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2008). It makes sense for baseball to get the spotlight in the US, and this week it has been confirmed the venue for the Olympic competition: it will be one of the most emblematic ballparks, the Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers are, of course, the reigning champions in the Major League Baseball, after defeating the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. However, when scheduling an Olympic competition in an MLB stadium, a problem arises: the Games happen right in the middle of the MLB regular season, meaning that MLB players, some of the best in the sport, don't participate. However, that could change, as Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner, has said that the idea of pausing the Major League season during the Olympics has been discussed.

Other sport venues in Los Angeles and the California aera were confirmed this week, including the Peacock Theatre for boxing (returning after making a deal with the newly formed World Boxing federation), Venice Beach for triathlon, cricket in the Fairgrounds in Pomona, and even the Universal Studios Lot being used for squash.