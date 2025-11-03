Los Angeles Dodgers' defence of MLB title called "best World Series of all time"

HQ

Los Angeles Dodgers extended their reign in the MLB by winning the 2025 World Series, taking the best-of-seven play-off to Match 7 and beating Toronto Blue Jays, with Shohei Ohtani commanding a comeback from 3-0 down to a 5-4 victory, with some already calling it the best Game 7, or even the best World Series of all time, with the largest combined audience between US, Canada and Japan (32.6 million) since 2016.

Even before the World Series started, some were calling it a "David vs. Goliath" series for Toronto (last year, Los Angeles beat New York Yankees 4-1). However, the Canadian team came very close of stunning the champions and claiming a title they haven't won since 1993, a victory that would have resonated even beyond the world of sports, in the backdrop of the tense relationships between Canada and President Donald Trump.

But Toronto manager John Schneider, despite the disappointment, said that they've set "a new expectation and a new standard and they did it with a lot of hard work (via Reuters). Meanwhile, longtime commentator Mike Lupica said that "there has never been a better Game 7 than we got in Toronto, and there has never been a better World Series than this one."