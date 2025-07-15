Los Angeles 2028: opening ceremony details and full schedule released three years in advance

HQ

Three years from now, the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028 will take place. Details about the Opening Ceremony were revealed yesterday, July 14, 2025, three years before the games begin on Friday, July 14, 2028.

And the ceremony will make good use of the iconography of the city, taking place in two diferent venues, the the ​​LA Memorial Coliseum, the stadium first built in 1923, which hosted the Olympic Games in 1932 and 1984, and the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, current home of the NFL teams Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, which will host the swimming events.

The organization intentionally hopes to catch the iconic "golden hour" of the sunset, so it will start at 17:00 local time. That's bad news for us European fans, as it will start at 1:00 AM BST, 2:00 AM CEST of the following day, Saturday July 15, 2028.

We will have to stay up all night if we want to catch many of the events. In the case you are really, really thorough, you can already start designing you viewing plan as the full timetable has been released for every event during the two weeks of the Games, from July 12 to July 30. You can read it here by day and by session.

Naturally, with three years to go, it's subject to change, but some decisions are set in stone, like swapping athletics and swimming events so that track and field events now take place in the first week. "The Olympic competition schedule has been meticulously developed to ensure the world's best athletes can compete in LA," LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said via Reuters.

In total, 844 ticketed events for the third Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles. Are you excited for Los Angeles 2028?