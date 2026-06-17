Lorenzo Musetti withdraws from Wimbledon after injury sustained at the Italian Open
Lorenzo Musetti missed Roland Garros and will also miss Wimbledon.
Lorenzo Musetti, the second top Italian tennis player after Jannik Sinner, has announced he withdraws from Wimbledon, a major blow for him in a season in which he also missed Roland Garros last month, as a result of an injury sustained during the Italian Open in early May.
"Rehabilitation is going very well and the medical results are encouraging. Unfortunately, as I have not yet been able to begin a full athletic training program, and after careful evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon this year", said the 24-year-old Musetti on social media, who is ranked 15th in the world, but was ranked in a career-best fifth place in the world earlier this year after reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals. "It is not an easy decision, but it is the right one. My priority is to return to the court at 100%."
The bad news for him are good news for one of his compatriots, Matteo Berrettini, who enters the main draw of the tournament. Berrettini comes from reaching Roland Garros quarter-finals, which helped him improve in the rankings: he was outside of the top 100 when Wimbledon's entry list was established, but is now 49th in the world.