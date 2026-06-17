Lorenzo Musetti withdraws from Wimbledon after injury sustained at the Italian Open

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Lorenzo Musetti, the second top Italian tennis player after Jannik Sinner, has announced he withdraws from Wimbledon, a major blow for him in a season in which he also missed Roland Garros last month, as a result of an injury sustained during the Italian Open in early May.

"Rehabilitation is going very well and the medical results are encouraging. Unfortunately, as I have not yet been able to begin a full athletic training program, and after careful evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon this year", said the 24-year-old Musetti on social media, who is ranked 15th in the world, but was ranked in a career-best fifth place in the world earlier this year after reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals. "It is not an easy decision, but it is the right one. My priority is to return to the court at 100%."

The bad news for him are good news for one of his compatriots, Matteo Berrettini, who enters the main draw of the tournament. Berrettini comes from reaching Roland Garros quarter-finals, which helped him improve in the rankings: he was outside of the top 100 when Wimbledon's entry list was established, but is now 49th in the world.