Lorenzo Musetti praises his friend Jannik Sinner after crushing defeat

Jannik Sinner easily reached US Open semi-finals defeating his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, a comfortable defeat that means it's almost unthinkable that Sinner won't reach the fourth Grand Slam final of the year (he faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in semi-finals, ranked 27, who has only reached this stage of a major twice now).

Reflecting on his performance, Musetti said that he played the first set, losing 6-1, "in a rush", without finding the right feelings with the ball because he's never played night sessions so far. "But of course I felt that Jannik was on another level, I would say on many, many occasions. The second set is the set where I served better and where I had more chances. I had one break point that I didn't take it. I think with an opponent like him you have to take the few chances that he gives you, and I was not able to do it."

Despite the defeat, Musetti, who is friends with Sinner off court, says he is happy to have played against Sinner again (their last match against him was in 2023), to understand the things he has to improve.

"I never played, honestly, someone who put me on this kind of rush in the rally, and I didn't have many chances on the rally, and he was always leading the rally. So that was kind of a bad feeling, of course, when I was playing against him".