Lorenzo Musetti avoids penalty for hiting an umpire after kicking a ball, Tiafoe finds "comical" he got away with it

Lorenzo Musetti advanced in his quarter-final match yesterday, not without difficulties, beating Frances Tiafoe in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2) and setting up a semi-final with Carlos Alcaraz next Friday. The Italian player, however, was involved in a controversy as he avoived penalty by hitting a line official after kicking the ball.

The incident happened in the second set. Musetti was given balls to serve, he bended down to grab the ball, but failed to do so, so he kicked it out of frustration... hitting a line official in the stomach. He apologised to the woman and was given a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct by the umpire, but nothing else.

Later, his rival, Frances Tiafoe, complained about the moment: "Yeah, I mean, obviously he did that and nothing happened. I think that's comical, but it is what it is. Nothing happened, so there's nothing really to talk about. Obviously it's not consistent, so it is what it is."

Musetti defended himself, saying that "It was right to have a warning, but I think the umpire saw that there was no intention about that, and that's why probably just let me continue my game", adding that he apologised to the line umpire.