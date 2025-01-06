L'Oreal announces revolutionary skin intelligence technology called Cell BioPrint

HQ

Smart healthcare is becoming increasingly common these days, and as part of the CES proceedings that are beginning to take shape, L'Oreal has announced a handy piece of technology that aims to improve and refine how you care for your skin.

It's called the Cell BioPrint and is a gadget that studies and analyses your skin and then provides a personalised report in as little as five minutes. The idea is that this report will tell the consumer how fast their skin is aging, how well their skincare products are working, if there are potentially better options on the market to use, and more.

Speaking about the Cell BioPrint, L'Oreal's deputy CEO of research, innovation, and technology said, "With the Cell BioPrint device, we offer people the ability to discover deeper insights about their skin through specific biomarkers and to proactively address the beauty and longevity of their skin."

The Cell BioPrint is expected to release first in Asia as a pilot run in late 2025. As per a wider global release, L'Oreal has not revealed anything yet.

