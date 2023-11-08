Lords of the Fallen's free content roadmap outlines a very busy end of 2023

HQ

If you've been desperate for more questlines in Lords of the Fallen, or perhaps hoping for an inventory expansion, Hexworks is currently in the process of arranging a lot of this. The developer has released its free content roadmap for the rest of 2023, and this outlines ongoing weekly enhancements and various other features and additions that are in-development.

This includes new armour sets and quests, new spells, bigger inventory, gamepad binding options, further modifiers, additional balancing, and also a New Game+ mode being on its way.

There is no set date for many of these upcoming additions, but we are told that the roadmap, which you can see below, pertains solely to the rest of 2023, meaning we can expect these features within the next few weeks.