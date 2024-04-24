Lords of the Fallen update 1.5 adds free content, new game modes, and more

HQ

Lords of the Fallen might not have got off to the best start when it came to performance, but Hexworks' soulslike has been consistently improving since late 2023 to give players an overall better experience.

The culmination of that is the Master of Fate update. This version of the game is the result of all the player feedback that has been collected over the past six months or so. It includes the Advanced Game Modifier System, which introduces a lot of new features.

Through things like enemy and loot randomisation, an Ironman mode that means once you die it's game over, and other changes you'll be able to switch up your Lords of the Fallen playthrough to your liking. This concludes the free content roadmap that was outlined at launch, which has so far added the following:



Significant performance, optimisation and stability improvements



Rigorous difficulty balancing including mob density reduction & nerfed ranged attacks



Split PvP and PvE game balancing



Online multiplayer enhancements for improved matchmaking and connection stability



New questlines including Season of the Bleak, Trial of the Three Spirits, and Way of the Bucket



New armour and weapon sets



Additional secret boss weapon abilities



Improved boss encounters with additional movesets & new AI



12 new spells including the arena-devastating Immolation



New grievous strikes: each weapon family now features two unique finishers: one for single-handed wielding and another for two-handed wielding



3 new projectiles: Blood Vomit, Explosive Mines, and Frost Worms.



QOL updates including: inventory expansion, appearance reset, storage functionality & gamepad rebinding



Check out the trailer below and the community post for more information.