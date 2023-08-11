Lords of the Fallen takes around 30 hours to beat

HQ

Lords of the Fallen takes somewhere in the region of 30 hours to beat, will have multiple endings, and feature New Game+.

Confirmed in a recent interview with MP1st, HexWorks' studio boss Saul Gascon spoke about the length of the game, and how it can keep players coming back even when they've seen the credits roll for the first time.

"The single player experience for us, like we know whatever enemy spawns, we know everything about it, think around 25 hours. For a new player it's gonna be somewhere around the 30 or more," said Gascon.

"30 plus more or less," Gascon continued. "Then you have different endings. Like you have three different endings depending on which factions you align with, so that's one of the replay values. Plus the different classes, so you want to try different types of builds and etc. On top of this, is NG+. We have quite a few surprises waiting for players."

Multiple endings and New Game+ can keep players coming back for multiple playthroughs, even if they're meeting a good amount of difficulty in the game's enemies and bosses. Elden Ring, for example, let you jump right back into Limgrave as soon as you'd seen the credits roll, meaning you could go for a more streamlined run at another ending.

Lords of the Fallen launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on the 13th of October. If you want to see what the game is like, we recently spent 4 hours playing with it, and you can check out that preview here.