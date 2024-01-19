Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen publisher confirms layoffs

CI Games is set to lay off around 10% of its staff.

HQ

It seems like we won't be leaving games industry lay offs behind in 2023, unfortunately. CI Games, the publisher of Lords of the Fallen and Sniper: Ghost Warrior is going to be laying off around 10% of its staff.

The sad news was confirmed via the CEO Marek Tyminski. "To preserve business strength and stability, CI Games has made the tough but necessary decision to implement a targeted round of redundancies, affecting approximately 10% of employees across the company," he wrote.

While we don't have specific numbers on how many people will be affected, we hope that anyone who does lose their job finds themselves on their feet soon enough. It's always sad to report on news like this, but unfortunately it has become a big trend in the gaming industry as of late.

Lords of the Fallen

