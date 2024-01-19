Lords of the Fallen publisher confirms layoffs

HQ

It seems like we won't be leaving games industry lay offs behind in 2023, unfortunately. CI Games, the publisher of Lords of the Fallen and Sniper: Ghost Warrior is going to be laying off around 10% of its staff.

The sad news was confirmed via the CEO Marek Tyminski. "To preserve business strength and stability, CI Games has made the tough but necessary decision to implement a targeted round of redundancies, affecting approximately 10% of employees across the company," he wrote.

While we don't have specific numbers on how many people will be affected, we hope that anyone who does lose their job finds themselves on their feet soon enough. It's always sad to report on news like this, but unfortunately it has become a big trend in the gaming industry as of late.