Lords of the Fallen mocked for being overly confident

Being confident is one thing, but boasting and making semi-outlandish claims is another. Something that the developers behind Lords of the Fallen now have managed to do. Which of course has caused some fan backlash. The team has some prior history of being rather outspoken but this time might have overstepped it a bit in claiming that they've been carrying the souls-like genre for years.

In a statement on X the team said:

"Two years of carrying the torch for soulslikes. There is only one way to celebrate: a good old-fashioned megabonk of our own."

This did not land well with genre die-hards and many have pointed out that there are several other games out there that have just as much claim to that title - mainly Lies of P. Still, there is cause for celebration as Lords of the Fallen have continued to sell well. Not to mention the follow up which is set to launch next year.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Is Lords of the Fallen the currently best representation of the genre out there?